Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $47.24, but opened at $44.30. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 17,172 shares.

Specifically, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion and a PE ratio of -28.61.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $45,050,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $40,028,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,449,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $32,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

