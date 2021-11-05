Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NYSE:XM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 355,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.77.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,291,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

