QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $10.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.15. 980,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,791,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

