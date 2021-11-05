Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Boosted by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NYSE EAT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

