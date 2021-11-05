Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

NYSE WRK opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.