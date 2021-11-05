Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Primis Financial Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primis Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

