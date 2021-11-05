Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 579,400 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

