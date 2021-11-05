Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Boosted by Cormark

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.39.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$74.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.13. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$51.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.87.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.