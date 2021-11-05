Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CORT. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

