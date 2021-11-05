Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Boosted by William Blair

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on AKAM. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $109.66 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.