Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

OVV stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.