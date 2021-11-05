Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.