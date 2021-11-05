Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,102 shares of company stock worth $7,913,067. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

