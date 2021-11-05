Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $143.91 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 158.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

