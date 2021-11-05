Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $45,134,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,692,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

