Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sealed Air by 23.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sealed Air by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

