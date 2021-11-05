Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

CSWC stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

