Q Global Advisors LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Gores Metropoulos II makes up about 1.6% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Gores Metropoulos II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMII. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,881,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,324,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth approximately $11,374,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter valued at about $8,719,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMII traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,550. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

