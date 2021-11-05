Q Global Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 73.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 7,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,806. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

