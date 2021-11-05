PVH Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

PVH has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. PVH has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PVH to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

