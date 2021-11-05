Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.14. Approximately 13,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 232,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 128,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

