PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PUBM stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
