PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PUBM stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,663,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $5,968,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

