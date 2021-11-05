Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,025 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Masonite International worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.48. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.