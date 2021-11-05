Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

