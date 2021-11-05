Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,497 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,911,000.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

