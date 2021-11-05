Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $209.84 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $213.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average is $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.