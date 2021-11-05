Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 10,723 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avista by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Avista by 496.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.