Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $44,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

