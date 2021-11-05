Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,937,194 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,937,194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Newmont worth $45,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,320. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.