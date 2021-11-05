Prudential Financial Inc. Has $59.03 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $59,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $301.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

