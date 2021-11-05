Prudential Financial Inc. Has $47.17 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $47,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $6,056,772. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

Twitter stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.66 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

