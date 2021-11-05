Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Reaches $0.0000

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $70,015.44 and approximately $239.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00236076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

