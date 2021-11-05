ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 91,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,760,724 shares.The stock last traded at $85.50 and had previously closed at $83.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

