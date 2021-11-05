PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROS had a negative return on equity of 102.14% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

PRO traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $31.29. 2,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,913. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PROS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of PROS worth $32,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

