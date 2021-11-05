ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $974.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.10. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPetro stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

