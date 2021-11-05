Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $3,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,852 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,824. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

