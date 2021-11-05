Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $3,067,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $3,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGNY traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. 103,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,324. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 98.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 234.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

