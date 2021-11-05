PRIZM Trading Up 47.4% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $42,964.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001503 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000125 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,894,183,099 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

