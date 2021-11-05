Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $22.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $19.06. 52,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

