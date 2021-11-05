Primecoin Trading Down 0.2% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,350,892 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

