Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 278,796 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,429,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.96% of Sealed Air worth $973,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $61.72 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.