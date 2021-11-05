Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 175,513 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,665,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.35% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $755,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.84 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

