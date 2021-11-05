Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 158,658 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,703,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 158,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.96% of Corning worth $683,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,258 shares of company stock worth $3,300,590. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

