Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 113.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $800,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $317,519,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $164.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

