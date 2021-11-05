Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,101,714 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $952,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 93.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 107,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,468 shares of company stock worth $4,108,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

