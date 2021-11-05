Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,547,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 15.45% of National Instruments worth $868,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.