Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.67% of Xilinx worth $597,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,692.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,379 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,108,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Truist raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

XLNX stock opened at $198.14 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $199.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

