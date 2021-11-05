Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.635 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Premium Brands stock traded down C$1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$134.16. 16,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 53.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.76. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$94.56 and a 52 week high of C$137.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.57.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

