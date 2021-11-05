Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

