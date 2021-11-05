Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 6627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.58.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41.

Premier Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

